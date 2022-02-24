Hi Everyone!

First of all, shoutout to Meteorologist Meg McNamara for her blog this mid-day. It gives great insight into the slightly complicated issues we could see this afternoon, tonight, and tomorrow a.m. It will answer a lot of questions.

What I want to discuss with you today is what I call a March-like weather pattern. Recently on the air I have mentioned to you folks, especially those who may be new to the area, how fickle March can be. It is not always our kindest winter month. Yes, we can get multi-inch snowfalls, but I think we get more sleet and ice issues in March. Very much like we have today.

Take a look at this radar shot from just after the noon newscast.

Look at that gradation from north to south, from mixed precipitation to rain. We have a big storm out to the west. Cold air has settled in. But we have a big high pressure system offshore throwing milder and wet air into the cold pool over us. And it is this scenario that will define the afternoon. The atmosphere is like a layer cake, and you can see it right there. Heck, just look way north–big issues.

Later on, as the sun sets and the energy from the low to the west powers in moisture from that direction, it will start to battle with that east flow and the result will be a mess over the area. Little accumulation, but with the ground cooling off for many hours after yesterday’s sun and high temperatures, we cold see some freezing rain. And I guaranteed you that this same scenario will play out again, (and maybe again), over the long weeks of March, when spring is so close you can see it budding and smell the Earth warming. Add in the wind behind such storms and the chill it brings and the month is just a brute.

So is this the March pattern already here early? I think so. Before we leave, here is a look at the current advisory and warning graphic. Frozen precipitation as opposed to winter’s snow. March-like? Time will tell.

Stay weather aware.

Marty B!