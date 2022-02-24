FIRST ALERT WEATHER:Alert Day Issued for Today With Temps Dropping Dramatically
CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Alert Day, Allegany County, Baltimore County, Garrett County, Maryland Weather, Western Maryland, Winter storm watch

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for parts of Maryland because of the potential for a wintry mix and slick roads.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7:00 p.m. to Friday morning for much of the state, including Baltimore City.

READ MORE: MTA Board To Discuss Relief For Backlogged E-ZPass Tolls

Most of Maryland is waking up to cloudy and cold conditions.

Temperatures are nearly 30 degrees colder than Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: First Truckers Arrive In Convoy Planned To 'Choke' DC

A light wintry mix is possible at times today but a prolonged period of freezing rain is expected tonight into Friday morning.

An Ice Storm Warning for Garrett & Allegany Counties from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible there.

MORE NEWS: Safe Streets Hosts Peace Walk In Brooklyn After Murders Rock Neighborhood

As a reminder, you can stay ahead of any storm with the CBS Baltimore app. You’ll get instant updates and the most accurate forecasts from the most trusted team in town.