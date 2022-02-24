BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for parts of Maryland because of the potential for a wintry mix and slick roads.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7:00 p.m. to Friday morning for much of the state, including Baltimore City.READ MORE: MTA Board To Discuss Relief For Backlogged E-ZPass Tolls
Most of Maryland is waking up to cloudy and cold conditions.
Temperatures are nearly 30 degrees colder than Wednesday morning.READ MORE: First Truckers Arrive In Convoy Planned To 'Choke' DC
A light wintry mix is possible at times today but a prolonged period of freezing rain is expected tonight into Friday morning.
An Ice Storm Warning for Garrett & Allegany Counties from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible there.MORE NEWS: Safe Streets Hosts Peace Walk In Brooklyn After Murders Rock Neighborhood
As a reminder, you can stay ahead of any storm with the CBS Baltimore app. You’ll get instant updates and the most accurate forecasts from the most trusted team in town.