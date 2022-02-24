BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A near-record high of 76 degrees on Wednesday made it feel like mid-May!

By later in the afternoon, colder air started to move into the region, wiping out our spring feel. A radically different day is on tap for Thursday.

Colder air with temperatures holding in the mid 30’s and some light rain, which might be mixed with a bit of sleet and wet snow is possible, both briefly in the morning and again by later in the evening.

In the Baltimore area, it will be very difficult to have anything accumulate due to the warm preceding days and warm ground.

As you head farther north and west particularly into southern Pennsylvania and in far Western Maryland, colder air may allow a small amount of snow and sleet to accumulate and some ice may also occur on trees and colder surfaces in those areas.

In Garrett and Allegany counties, ice may accumulate to about .30” of an inch and snow may add up to an inch or more. For those areas an alert day has been issued for possible icy conditions which will impact your drive or daily plans.

By early morning on Friday, warmer air will change any ice or mix to plain rain, and by afternoon we may top 50 degrees again.

It will, however, get chilly to start the weekend, which seems to be the norm this winter! Of course, our First Alert Weather Team will be sending updates Thursday as this event evolves, so please stay tuned!

Bob Turk