BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed safety Tony Jefferson, who reunited with the team in December and played in the final four games of the 2021 season.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.READ MORE: Baltimore’s Ukrainian Community Worries For Loved Ones, Uncertain Future After Russian Invasion
The 30-year-old stepped in to help a secondary that suffered key injuries throughout the year, starting with the loss of cornerback Marcus Peters in the preseason. Safety DeShon Elliott went down in November, followed by cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who missed the last five games after suffering a torn pectoral muscle.READ MORE: New Underground Railroad Historic Designation Hidden In Plain Sight At B&O Railroad
Jefferson was signed to the practice squad on Dec. 13 and was soon promoted to the 53-man roster.
In his four games in purple and black, Jefferson recorded 17 combined tackles — including 10 in the Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals — and a sack.MORE NEWS: State Committee To Consider Board Of Education's Request To Rescind Mask Mandate Friday
Jefferson first joined the team in 2017, signing a four-year $36 million deal after four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He tore his ACL in 2019, limiting him to five games, and sat out all of 2020 to rehab.