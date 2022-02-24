OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Keep those tops on in Ocean City, ladies.
The Daily Record reports that the U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday to hear a challenge of the Maryland beach town’s 2017 ordinance banning topless sunbathing by women, while allowing men to go bare-chested.READ MORE: Woman, 20, Shot In Buttocks After Fight In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say
The justices let stand the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision in August that Ocean City’s gender-based prohibition is constitutional because it is “substantially related to the important governmental interest in protecting the public sensibilities of Ocean City.”READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Alert Day Issued For Winter Weather Today Through Friday Morning
Five women sued Ocean City in 2018, arguing they had the right to appear topless in public like men.MORE NEWS: MDTA Board To Discuss Relief For Backlogged E-ZPass Tolls
Ocean City’s attorney, Bruce F. Bright, says the town is “pleased with this latest and final judicial ruling.”