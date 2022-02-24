ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Newly released bodycam footage shows three Harford County Sheriff’s Deputies in the right place, at the right time to save lives.
The deputies happened to be driving on Feb. 16 in the area of Route 7 near Brass Mill Road when a head-on collision happened between a truck and a minivan.
The deputies — identified as Senior Deputy Carlson, Deputy Marks and Deputy Copeland — sprung into action, pulling a dazed driver from the minivan, before finding the driver’s young son in the back seat.

“Are you awake? Your car’s on fire, come on,” one deputy told the driver after pulling open the door. The child, crying after the crash, was comforted by a deputy in a cruiser.
Minutes later, the car was engulfed in flames.
"This was certainly a life-threatening situation, and court deputies did the right thing," Sheriff Jeff Gahler told WJZ.
The sheriff’s office said everyone involved in the crash is expected to be okay.