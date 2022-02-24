BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old woman was shot early Thursday morning following a fight in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said.
Shortly after 1:30 a.m., officers responding to a shooting in the 2600 block of Ulman Avenue found the woman shot in the buttocks, Baltimore Police said.
She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Based on preliminary details, detectives believe a fight broke out at the scene and the woman was shot while she and her friends were walking away.
No suspect information was immediately released.
The city has seen 51 homicides and 103 non-deadly shootings in 2022, compared to 41 homicides and 75 shootings for the same time last year.