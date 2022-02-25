TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Schools announced the district will go mask optional March 1, the school system announced Friday.
"The Board of Education is committed to providing a healthy school environment for all students and staff," said Board Chair Julie Henn. "We are thankful for the extraordinary efforts, flexibility, and patience of students, families, teachers, support staff, and administrators over the past several months."
The announcement comes after state panel voted 17-1 Friday to revoke a statewide mask mandate in Maryland schools.
With the regulation rescinded, the decision on face coverings for students and staff is now in the hands of local districts.
Earlier this week, the Maryland State Board of Education voted 12-2 to rescind its mandate, but final approval rested with the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive & Legislative Review, a bipartisan panel of state lawmakers that oversees regulations or standards.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski applauded the move.
“With a high vaccination rate and all of our metrics heading in the right direction, I am confident that we can now safely move to optional masking for students and educators,” Olszewski said. “I applaud BCPS for taking this step.”