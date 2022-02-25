BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department on Friday will release body-worn camera footage from a police shooting over the weekend resulting in the death of an 18-year-old Odenton man.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau of the Public Integrity Unit will be joined Friday afternoon by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, which investigates all deaths at the hands of police.

The body camera footage will be released during a news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Baltimore Police headquarters downtown.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Attorney General’s Office previously identified 18-year-old Donnell Rochester of Odenton as the man fatally shot during the Feb. 19 incident. The officers involved were Robert Mauri and Connor Murray.

Addressing the shooting Saturday, Harrison said officers tried to detain a driver in the 3200 block of Hillen Road about 3 p.m. that day because they believed he was wanted on an armed robbery warrant.

Harrison said Rochester got out of his vehicle when Mauri and Murray approached, but then hopped back inside. He said the officers were unable to get the car’s doors open and Rochester tried to flee.

“The driver accelerated toward the officer who was in front of the vehicle, striking the officer as the officer was firing into the vehicle,” the commissioner said.

Harrison said body-worn camera video shows the officer firing his weapon before he was hit by the car, and the second officer could be seen running on the sidewalk and firing his weapon into the vehicle.

Rochester was taken to an area hospital for treatment but did not survive.

Both Harrison and Mayor Brandon Scott said the police department had an increased presence in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday to address some of the armed robberies and carjackings that had been occurring in the area.

“Our officers were in this neighborhood today because of the armed robberies and carjackings that have been here over a period of time—where women and children, school children, have been robbed or carjacked,” Scott said.