By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter weather is prompting some closures and delays Friday morning among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices.

To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the snow.

Schools

  • Closures
  • Delays
    • Arlington Baptist School, two-hour delay
    • Baltimore County Public Schools, two-hour delay
    • Carroll County Public Schools, two-hour delay
    • Catholic High School of Baltimore, two-hour delay
    • Carroll Christian School, two-hour delay
    • Cecil County Public Schools, two-hour delay
    • Emmanuel Early Childhood Learning Center, two-hour delay
    • Frederick County Public Schools, two-hour delay
    • Garrison Forest School, opening at 10:00 a.m.
    • Garrett County Public Schools, Virtual Learning
    • Gerstell Academy, two-hour delay
    • Glenelg Country School, two-hour delay
    • Grace Classical Academy, one-hour delay
    • Greenspring Montessori School, one-hour delay
    • Harford County Public Schools, two-hour delay
    • Howard County Public Schools, two-hour delay
    • Immaculate Heart of Mary School, two-hour delay
    • Maryland School for the Deaf, both campuses two-hour delay
    • Mount Zion Baptist Christian School, opening at 10:30 a.m.
    • Mount Airy Christian Academy, two-hour delay
    • Mount Pleasant Christian School, two-hour delay
    • Montessori School of Westminster, one-hour delay
    • North Carroll Community School in Westminster, two-hour delay
    • Park School, two-hour delay
    • Perry Hall Christian School, two-hour delay
    • Phillips School in Laurel, two-hour delay
    • Redeemer Classical Christian School, two-hour delay
    • School of the Cathedral, two-hour delay
    • Springdale Preparatory School, two-hour delay
    • St. Elizabeth School, two-hour delay

Colleges

  • Closures
  • Delays
  • Harford Community College, opening at 10:00 a.m.

Child Care

  • Closures
  • Delays
  • Childcare of Windsor, opening at 9:00 a.m.
  • Little People Development Center, two-hour delay

Government

  • Closures
  • Delays
  • Carroll County Heath Department, opening at 10:00 a.m.

Businesses

  • Closures
  • Delays
  • Athelas Institute, two-hour delay
  • Irvine Nature Center, two-hour delay

COVID-19 Testing Centers

  • Closures
  • Delays
