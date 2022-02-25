BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter weather is prompting some closures and delays Friday morning among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices.
To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the snow.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Alert Day Due to Icy Conditions
You can also check out our school-specific list of closings and delays here.
Schools
- Closures
- Delays
- Arlington Baptist School, two-hour delay
- Baltimore County Public Schools, two-hour delay
- Carroll County Public Schools, two-hour delay
- Catholic High School of Baltimore, two-hour delay
- Carroll Christian School, two-hour delay
- Cecil County Public Schools, two-hour delay
- Emmanuel Early Childhood Learning Center, two-hour delay
- Frederick County Public Schools, two-hour delay
- Garrison Forest School, opening at 10:00 a.m.
- Garrett County Public Schools, Virtual Learning
- Gerstell Academy, two-hour delay
- Glenelg Country School, two-hour delay
- Grace Classical Academy, one-hour delay
- Greenspring Montessori School, one-hour delay
- Harford County Public Schools, two-hour delay
- Howard County Public Schools, two-hour delay
- Immaculate Heart of Mary School, two-hour delay
- Maryland School for the Deaf, both campuses two-hour delay
- Mount Zion Baptist Christian School, opening at 10:30 a.m.
- Mount Airy Christian Academy, two-hour delay
- Mount Pleasant Christian School, two-hour delay
- Montessori School of Westminster, one-hour delay
- North Carroll Community School in Westminster, two-hour delay
- Park School, two-hour delay
- Perry Hall Christian School, two-hour delay
- Phillips School in Laurel, two-hour delay
- Redeemer Classical Christian School, two-hour delay
- School of the Cathedral, two-hour delay
- Springdale Preparatory School, two-hour delay
- St. Elizabeth School, two-hour delay
Colleges
- Closures
- Delays
- Harford Community College, opening at 10:00 a.m.
Child Care
- Closures
- Delays
- Childcare of Windsor, opening at 9:00 a.m.
- Little People Development Center, two-hour delay
Government
- Closures
- Delays
- Carroll County Heath Department, opening at 10:00 a.m.
Businesses
- Closures
- Delays
- Athelas Institute, two-hour delay
- Irvine Nature Center, two-hour delay
COVID-19 Testing Centers
- Closures
- Delays
MORE NEWS: Baltimore City Will Lift Indoor Mask Mandate On March 1