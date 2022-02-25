BALTIMORE (WJZ) –Today we have issued an Alert Day because of the icy conditions this morning due to freezing rain that fell for hours overnight.
Please be careful as you make your way to work and get the kids off to school as slick spots may be an issue.READ MORE: Closures & Delays: Maryland Schools, Government Offices & Businesses
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern portions of the state through 10:00 a.m. with the advisory expiring in Baltimore City 7:00 a.m.
Far Western Maryland is under an Ice Storm Warning through 10:00 a.m.
The ice will be followed by strong winds later today and that could cause downed trees and power lines.
We will continue to alert you in the morning as to any changes in the temperatures and our forecast.