BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo will resume its normal hours Tuesday, March 1 after shortening its hours for the colder months.
The zoo's normal hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week, and will be in effect through the end of this December.
Guests and members who schedule their visit online will save money $2 over the walk-up price and enjoy faster entry, the zoo said.
“Similar to our hibernating grizzly bears, the approach of spring means more people will want to be outdoors in the coming weeks,”said Kirby Fowler, President and CEO of the Maryland Zoo. “The Zoo is the perfect place to enjoy the changing seasons and we’ve made it easier than ever with online ticketing and an amazing roster of animal and educational programming for people of all ages.”
The zoo shortens its hours each January and February to reflect reduced visitor and animal activity in the colder months.