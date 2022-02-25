TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police have an increased presence following a brawl at Towson Town Center last weekend, and officials are working with malls across the county to share information, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said Friday.
“While we believe this disturbance was an anomaly, let me be clear, we will not allow this to become the norm,” Olszewski said.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Alert Day Due to Icy Conditions
Over the past few months, the seat of Baltimore County has seen a rash of violence, including multiple shootings in the area. Most recently, there was a brawl involving several minors at Towson Town Center.
Last month, Towson University announced it will fund a grant awarded to Baltimore County Police as part of an effort to shore up security and the police presence in Towson.READ MORE: Closures & Delays: Maryland Schools, Government Offices & Businesses
In January, 23-year-old Towson University student Ikemefuna Eguh was shot and killed in the unit block of West Susquehanna Avenue.
Not long after that, detectives began looking into gunfire that occurred inside of Altus Towson Row, an apartment building tailored toward Towson University students. Several shell casings were found but no victims.
In November 2021, a Morgan State University Student was shot and killed on Kenilworth Drive in Towson after what police have described as a drug deal turned robbery.MORE NEWS: WATCH: Harford County Deputies Rescue Driver, Child From Fiery Head-On Crash
In September 2021, three people including a student were shot at a non-sanctioned gathering on Towson’s campus. A university police officer was suspended in the aftermath of the triple shooting.