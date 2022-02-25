BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A state panel is expected to vote Friday on a mask mandate in Maryland schools.

Earlier this week, the Maryland State Board of Education voted 12-2 to rescind its mandate, returning the masking decision to local districts. But final approval rests with the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive & Legislative Review, a panel of state delegates and senators that oversees regulations or standards in the state.

The committee is scheduled to meet at 2:30 p.m.

After implementing the mandate in August, the school board established benchmarks in December for lifting the policy. School systems where 80% of the county is vaccinated, 80% of the students and staff at a school are vaccinated or the county’s transmission rate is “low” or “moderate” for 14 consecutive days could remove the mandate.

At Tuesday’s meeting, State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury said he thought it was an appropriate time to return the decision to local control.

“We have a very smart response, we have very smart off-ramps, let them decide,” he said. “If they want to come up and use one of the off-ramps, they can. If they do not, then that is fine.”

Choudhury added conditions are better in the state and vaccines and testing are more readily available.

On Feb. 16, Anne Arundel County unanimously voted to make masks optional. The Howard County Board of Education made the same decision Thursday night, giving parents and students the option to choose starting March 1.

Dr. Jinlene Chan, deputy secretary of the Maryland Department of Health, told the school board 73.7% of the population has received the primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations, meaning two shots of the Pfizer vaccine, two shots of the Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There are an estimated 451,775 Marylanders between the ages of 12 and 17, and 74.5% of them are vaccinated, said Chan.

But only 36.9% of children in the state between the ages of 5 and 11 are vaccinated.

“The key message here is, again, vaccines work to prevent even kids from getting severely ill,” said Chan.