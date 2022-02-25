BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were shot Friday afternoon in West Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded to the 2200 block of W. North Avenue for a reported shooting. There, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening wound inside the liquor store. Outside the store, a 33-year-old man was found with a non-life-threatening wound.
Both men were rushed to area hospitals.
Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2477.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.