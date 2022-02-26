BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 26: Demonstrators hold a banner in support of Ukraine during a demonstration against Russia's invasion of Ukraine held in front of the building of the Permanent Mission of Russia to the E.U. on February 26, 2022 in Brussels, Belgium. Missile strikes were reported around Kyiv on the second night of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has killed scores and prompted widespread condemnation from US and European leaders. (Photo by Omar Havana/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The lights at Baltimore City Hall have turned blue and yellow in support of Ukraine, according to Mayor Brandon Scott.

Scott said on social media Saturday that Baltimore would be standing in solidarity with the country, which is currently under attack. The lights of M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the Baltimore Ravens, and the lights of Oriole Park at Camden Yards have turned blue and yellow too.

“Thank you to the @ravens and @orioles organizations for joining us to show support for the people of Ukraine as they remain firm in the face of Russian aggression,” Scott said in a social media post.

Baltimore coming together to stand in solidarity with Ukraine 🇺🇦. Thank you to the @ravens and @orioles organizations for joining us to show support for the people of Ukraine as they remain firm in the face of Russian aggression. pic.twitter.com/z6F0Be1sLc — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) February 27, 2022

The Russian military has been bombing parts of the country and trying to gain a stronghold in its capital city, Kyiv, since Friday. The large-scale invasion has netted the country a myriad of pushback, backlash, and sanctions from its neighbors and economic partners.

Ukrainians have been fleeing the country and seeking shelter in its underground subway systems during the war.

The city’s public support comes just one day after Gov. Larry Hogan made public his support for the Eurasian country by turning the lights of the Government House blue and yellow.

Government House is lit blue and yellow tonight in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Dm0h39Wr8t — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 25, 2022

Baltimore is home for some Ukrainian-Americans and the site of St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Hogan is expected to attend a special prayer at the church at 9 a.m. on Monday.