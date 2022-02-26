COLLEGE PARK, MD - DECEMBER 11: A Under Armour basketball on the floor during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Loyola (Md) Greyhounds at Xfinity Center on December 11, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Stacy Beckton Jr. had 22 points as American topped Loyola (Maryland) 65-55 on Saturday.
Johnny O'Neil had 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for American (9-21, 5-13 Patriot League). Matt Rogers added 10 points. Colin Smalls had 10 points.
Loyola (Md.) totaled 14 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Cam Spencer had 21 points for the Greyhounds (14-15, 8-10). Kenneth Jones added 13 points. Golden Dike had 10 rebounds.
The Eagles evened the season series against the Greyhounds. Loyola (Md.) defeated American 78-73 on Jan. 22.
