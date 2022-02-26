QUEENS, NY - DECEMBER 05: Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers Guard Dee Barnes (2) grabs a rebound during the second half of the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers versus the St. John's Red Storm game on December 5, 2018, at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin scored 19 points with eight assists and Mount St. Mary’s rolled to a 65-49 win over Central Connecticut on Saturday.
Nana Opoku added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers (13-15, 9-9 Northeast Conference). Mezie Offurum had 12 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Benjamin had eight assists.
Nigel Scantlebury scored 18 points to lead the Blue Devils (7-23, 4-13). Tre Mitchell had 10 points. Andre Snoddy had eight rebounds.
