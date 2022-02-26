BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 25: The Oriole Bird attends Fan Fest during the 2022 CIAA Basketball Tournament Day 4 on February 25, 2022 at Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament wrapped up a week in Charm City by crowning two new champions. For the women, it was Lincoln University. The men saw Fayetteville State University take home the title.

The CIAA is the nation’s first historically black conference. It last held its basketball tournament in Baltimore in 1952.

Along with great basketball, the tournament packed the past five days with rallies, expositions, and musical performances.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us to really deliver a lot of really good content—not just in the venue from watching really great student-athletes but also in the community,” CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said.

Friday and Saturday the FanFest was a fan favorite.

The free festival brought in fans from all over the state giving them something to enjoy before, during, and after the big games.

McWillaims thanked Baltimore for being such a great host, “As I’ve been saying all week, we really want to B-more and you have shown us how to do that.”

The CIAA took extra steps to include Charm City’s students in its festivities.

During the tournament week, the Virginia State University Woo Woo cheerleaders made a surprise visit to Edmondson Westside High School and the Leadership School for Young Women in an effort to inspire them to pursue college careers.

Also, the CIAA partnered with non-profit organization Samaritan’s Feet to distribute nearly 400 pairs of shoes to students at Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School.