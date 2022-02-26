BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Our Saturday will be cool and eventually clear!
After a weak disturbance caused a cloudy start to the day, high pressure will work hard to clear out clouds and make way for a sunny afternoon!
Temperatures won’t travel too much today.
Low 30s will top out in the low 40s but we have to account for the wind.
While it won't be nearly as blustery as Friday, the northwest breeze will be enough of a factor to make it feel a few degrees cooler.
Bundle up before you head out to enjoy the day!
Tonight will be frigid with temperatures falling into the mid 20s.
We take a step up by Sunday as highs climb into the mid 50s under a mix of sun and clouds.
Stronger winds return though so don't count on it to feel much warmer than the upper 40s.