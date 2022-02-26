CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 19: Lagio Grantsaan #0 and Trevor Moore #55 of the Morgan State Bears high-five during the first half of the NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T as part of the 2022 All-Star Weekend at Wolstein Center on February 19, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Malik Miller had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Morgan State got past Delaware State 76-69 on Saturday.
Lagio Grantsaan had 16 points for Morgan State (10-13, 5-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Sherwyn Devonish added 13 points.
Myles Carter scored a career-high 32 points and had five steals for the Hornets (2-23, 0-13), whose losing streak reached 21 games. Dominik Fragala added 13 points. Martez Robinson had nine rebounds.
