BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the death of a person who sustained traumatic injuries, according to authorities.

County officers found the deceased person—who appeared to be an adult—in the 4100 block of Ritchie Highway on Sunday, police said.

Victim has signs of trauma, homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with any information or may have heard a disturbance behind 4100 Ritchie Highway is asked to call 410-222-4700. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) February 27, 2022

Investigators believe the person may have been shot before they died. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to rule the cause and manner of the death, according to authorities.

County police found the body of the deceased person close to the invisible line that divides Anne Arundel County from Baltimore City.

Just 13 days ago, Baltimore police were in that same area grappling with two deadly crimes.

On Feb. 14., city officers found the body of a man who had been shot in the head inside of vacant building in the 3800 block of Potee Street around 7:30 a.m.

About 10 hours later, a shooting on the next block—the 3800 block of Hanover Street—brought them back to that part of town.

That shooting killed a 16-year-old boy and injured a 38-year-old man.

The homicide investigations in the city and the trauma-related death in the county are separated by several blocks.

County investigators are asking that anyone with any information or anyone who may have heard a disturbance behind the 4100 block of Ritchie Highway call 410-222-4700.