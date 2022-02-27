BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– A bright and breezy Sunday is underway across Maryland.
Temperatures will be around 10-12° warmer than the first half of the weekend, with highs in the mid 50s.
That wind is adding a chill though and that will be the case through the day.
Cold sets in tonight as temperatures fall in to the mid to upper 20s.
Solid sunshine is in store on Monday though it will be the coldest day of the week, topping out at only 40.
Monday night will be bone chillingly cold, with temperatures tumbling into the upper teens and low 20s.
Tuesday is the start of March and we'll have low 50s to look forward to.
So far, our seven day forecast is on the calm dry and bright side, with minimal chances for showers.