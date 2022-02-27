BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is headed into the first full week of meteorological Spring.
After a sunny, dry, and breezy Sunday—the last one in February—the Baltimore area is looking at a cooler but dry Monday.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Detectives Investigate Suspicious Death
On Sunday, temperature highs hit the low 50s across the area.
But on Monday those temperatures will dip to the low 40s.
The normal high for the area is now 49 degrees.READ MORE: The Maryland Terrapins Rally Behind Ukrainian Basketball Star Pavlo Dziuba
But that chill will not last very long due to a southwest breeze on Tuesday, which will warm up the Baltimore region to the mid-50s.
Milder air will stick around for mid-week, but that temperature will grow slightly cooler by Thursday.
A window will open for showers on the weekend and very mild air will move back into the area around that time.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Catholic Archbishop Calls On Russia To Withdraw Troops From Ukraine
Baltimore could even see 70 degrees on Sunday!