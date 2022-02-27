BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– According to online documents two former Baltimore City Police officers assigned to the Gun Trace Task Force have been released from federal prison early.
37-year-old Evodio Calles Hendrix and 41-year old Maurice Kilpatrick Ward were released from prison February 16th after serving five years of a seven year sentence.
It is not clear why the man were released early, but they received the lightest of the sentences handed down against the members of the Gun Trace Task Force.
In total four members of the GTTF were found guilty of stealing drugs and money and putting in for overtime they did not work. They also routinely violated citizens rights while working on the GTTF detail.
Sargant Wayne Jenkins and Sargant Thomas Allers still remain in federal prison for their roles in the crimes committed while working for the GTTF.
Jenkins is still serving 25 year and Allers is serving 15 years.
