BALTIMROE (WJZ) — A two-alarm fire in a vacant three-story Baltimore home on Monday morning, displaced 12 people and injured one firefighter, according to Baltimore Fire officials.
The firefighter sustained minor injuries, officials said.
Baltimore Fire responded just after 3:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of N. Carey Street. Officials said it began in a three story vacant row home, and extended to three other homes.
A second alarm was called due to the fire spreading to the three adjacent homes, according to Baltimore Fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is about 1.5 miles north of last month's deadly fire at a vacant home on S. Stricker Street.
