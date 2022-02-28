BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the early Monday shooting death of a 33-year-old man in Southwest Baltimore.
About 1:09 a.m., officers called to a shooting in the 200 block of South Monastery Avenue found a 33-year-old man shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said.
The shooting victim was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.