BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here at WJZ, we celebrate the people and organizations who go out of their way to make a meaningful and lasting difference in the community.

This week’s Community MVP is Catherine’s Family & Youth Services, a Park Heights-based nonprofit that has made it a mission to improve the quality of life for low- to moderate-income Baltimore families, the LGBT community and youth.

Executive director Valarie Matthews said the group accomplishes that through a variety of ways, from hosting after-school programs for youth, to helping residents who are looking for a job, to holding food and diaper drives for local families.

“Our goal is to uplift and empower families, so that they can ultimately have the best quality of life,” Matthews told Torrey Smith.

When the group was founded, she said, the goal was providing a one-stop shop for family services.

“Come take a shower, get your clothes, we give you a bus pass,” Matthews told WJZ. “Take it to your interview or whatever the case may be. Your child needs day care, or you need an after-school program, then leave them here, go to your interview and come back.”

While the community relies on Catherine’s Family & Youth Services, the group cannot do it alone.

“Securing the space is one of our greatest goals and securing some capital, long-term, sustainable funds so that these programs can continue,” Matthews said.

If you’d like to make a difference, there are several ways to help. You can make a monetary donation, volunteer your time reading to children or give a gift that will change a child’s life.

“Any opportunity for my kids to be great, that’s the goal,” she said.

To learn more, visit the organization’s website.