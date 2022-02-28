BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man convicted of killing his wife three years ago and pinning her murder on a panhandler will learn his fate Monday.

Keith Tyrone Smith, 55, is due in court at 9:30 a.m. for a sentencing hearing in the murder of his wife, Jacquelyn Smith, who was stabbed to death in 2018.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison plus three years.

Smith was convicted in December of first-degree murder and deadly weapon with intent to injure following a week-long trial that saw his daughter testify against him.

Jacquelyn Smith, an Aberdeen Proving Ground engineer, was fatally stabbed Dec. 1, 2018. Her husband called 911 that night, saying a panhandler stabbed his wife.

Keith Smith and his daughter fled town after his wife’s murder. They were arrested three months later near the U.S.-Mexico border, roughly 1,700 miles from Maryland.

Valeria Smith pleaded guilty in September 2019 to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Testifying against her father, Valeria Smith recalled how the family was celebrating a belated birthday that night when her father took a detour to Druid Hill Park.

At some point, she said, he slowed down and stabbed his wife. She said that her father was calm afterward, but his demeanor changed when he called 911.

She told the court that once her father discarded the murder weapon, a knife, in the woods, he told her to lie to police and say a panhandler stabbed his wife.

A day or two after the murder, she said, her father went to his wife’s workplace to get paperwork for her life insurance policy. He was the beneficiary.

An FBI agent also testified, saying Google and cellphone data placed both Smith and his daughter in Druid Hill Park at the time of the murder.