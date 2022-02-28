Hi everyone!

What a treat it is to share these headlines with you on the last day of February!

We’re three weeks out from the first day of Spring, and based on what I can see, March will come in like a lamb. The question is will it go out like a lion, as the old adage goes?

That remains to be seen, but glancing at the 7-Day Forecast and realizing that our average high is 50° and our average low is 30°, we are living pretty large. Especially this time of year.

Another thing that catches my eye is we have no snow over this extended outlook, which runs until March 7. So, let’s peel another seven days non-wintry weather off the calendar.

Does that mean the snow is done with us? Absolutely not.

But, with the sun getting higher in the sky every day and the ground warming up big time this week, the effects of any snowfall will not be as long-lived as they were a month ago.

Enjoy your last afternoon and evening of February.

P.S. We’re wrapping up a month that I think many of us pronounce incorrectly—even I say “February.” But if you look at the dictionary pronunciation, the “r” is silent. Wild, right?

Anyway, just like the fact that winter might not be over yet, it’s “all in the details.”

– Marty B