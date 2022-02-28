BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cold and cloudy start to what will be a mostly sunny and chilly day. Temps in the 30s now will climb into the mid 40s.
Clouds are out now but the sun will appear later in the day to warm things up a bit.
Normal high today is 50 degrees, with the normal low at 30 degrees.
After a sunny, dry, and breezy Sunday—the last one in February—the Baltimore area is looking much cooler today.
But that chill will not last very long due to a southwest breeze on Tuesday, which will warm up the Baltimore region to the mid-50s.