GREEN VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick County woman on Sunday shot and killed a man she had a protective order against after he allegedly violated that order, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded at 11 a.m. Sunday to a home on the 13200 block of Penn Shop Road in Green Valley for a reported shooting, where they found 52-year-old Danny Ray Sidders of Orlando, Florida dead from a gunshot wound.READ MORE: Lamar Jackson To Star In Lebron James' Show 'The Shop'
Investigators believe leading up to the shooting, a domestic altercation took place. Under the protective order, Sidders was not allowed to be at the address of the shooting.READ MORE: Keith Smith Receives Life Sentence For Wife's 2018 Murder
The woman currently faces no charges, pending further investigation.MORE NEWS: More Similac Baby Formula Recalled As CDC Investigation Expands
Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case #22-021574.