BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Baltimore man who had been missing for nearly two weeks was found shot to death Sunday evening, authorities said.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of Talbot Road about 5:22 p.m. to help with a vehicle being towed, Baltimore Police said. Upon arrival, they found a man dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Based on a preliminary investigation, the shooting victim was identified as Christian Jackson, a 23-year-old man who had been reported missing on Feb. 15.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.