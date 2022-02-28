BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three Smithsonian museums are set to reopen in March after being closed due to staff shortages.

The Anacostia Community Museum in Washington, D.C., will open on March 9. Visiting hours are between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday, according to the Smithsonian’s hours of operation.

The National Postal Museum, which is also in Washington D.C., will open on March 11. Its mission statement says it “is dedicated to the preservation, study and presentation of postal history and philately.”

Its operating hours are between 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, according to the Smithsonian’s hours of operation.

The National Air & Space Museum will also open on March 11—but not for long. The museum is expected to close on March 28 for renovations.

Those renovations will require it to stay closed until the fall. Until then, the Washington-based museum will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., per a list of the museum’s visiting hours.

All the Smithsonian museums are free to the public.

Visitors ages two and older are required to wear face masks while visiting Smithsonian museums regardless of their vaccination status.