BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in West Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the Western District responded to the unit block of S. Carey Street around 4:50 p.m. after receiving an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire system indicating that someone had fired a gun.

They found the man suffering from gunshot wounds while searching for evidence of gunfire, police said.

Medics took the man to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to authorities, according to authorities.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

