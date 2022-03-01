CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County Police Department, Gary Fickling, Landfill, Perry Hall, Philadelphia Road, Suspicious death

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man whose body was found in a Baltimore County landfill on Friday has been identified as 71-year-old Gary Fickling, Baltimore County Police said.

Earlier Tuesday, authorities said officers responded to a landfill in the 10000 block of Philadelphia Road in Perry Hall after a body had been found last week.

The man’s remains have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Fickling’s death remains under investigation, police said.

