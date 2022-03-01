BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The number of Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19 and the statewide positivity rate continue to decline, according to the latest data from the Maryland Department of Health.

There are seven fewer patients in the hospital with COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the number of hospitalizations to 391. Of Maryland’s COVID-19 patients, 311 are adults in acute care and 70 are adults in intensive care. Six children are in acute care and four are in the ICU.

Maryland added 355 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of confirmed cases statewide to 1,002,634 since the pandemic began. A small fraction of those are cases of reinfection dating back to September.

The seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 dropped to 2.19%, which represents a 0.06% decrease and over a 90% drop from last month’s high.

The statewide death toll now stands at 13,872, up 13 since Monday.

With Maryland’s health metrics showing significant improvement in recent weeks, state and local officials have begun rolling back safety measures that were put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Maryland State Board of Education voted Tuesday to rescind its mask mandate for public schools, leaving it up to local school districts — a decision that was approved by a Maryland General Assembly panel.

The state continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, even offering a $2 million lottery as an incentive for boosters.

The health department said vaccine data was delayed Tuesday.