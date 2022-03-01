Close up of a little girl serving in tennis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Harford County Parks & Recreation is partnering with Leveling the Playing Field on a sports equipment donation drive that will run throughout March.

People can donate gently used sports equipment for kids who love to play sports but may not be able to afford the expensive gear associated with them during that time, according to County Executive Barry Glassman.

“Children need exercise for their physical and mental health, but the cost of sports gear is out of reach for some families,” Glassman said. “If you have unwanted equipment lying around, please consider donating it so every kid in Harford County has a chance to play.”

Soccer balls, goalie gloves, footballs, lacrosse sticks, cleats, uniform sets, protective padding, and equipment are welcome donations. But at this time of year, baseball gloves for kids in middle school and high school are the most helpful items, according to Glassman’s staff.

Donations can be made at collection boxes at Harford County’s recreation centers, nature centers, Mariner Point Park, and other parks and recreation buildings.

A permanent drop box will be available beginning March 9 at Cedar Lane Regional Park in Bel Air.

All of the donated items will be taken to Level the Playing Field’s warehouse in Baltimore where Harford County organizations serving low-income children can pick out what they need, Glassman’s staff said.

Recreation councils, teams, and schools can apply to visit the warehouse and select items free of charge.

For a complete list of drop-off locations and what can and cannot be donated, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/sportsequipdrive.