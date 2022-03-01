RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Sources have confirmed to WJZ that a Walmart employee was shot in the chest as he was getting off of work and heading to his car Monday around 7 p.m.

“After the victim was shot there, he then drove himself to an area hospital and walked inside,” said Det. Trae Corbin from the Baltimore County Police Department.

Corbin confirmed the victim was shot in the 8700 block of Liberty Road but did not confirm it was at the Walmart parking lot.

WJZ reached out to Walmart’s spokesperson who said it was a police matter.

Baltimore County Police say they are now reviewing surveillance cameras as part of their investigation.

“That is evidence that is going to be reviewed by our detectives and our violent crime unit who will be handling the case,” Corbin added.

This comes as Baltimore County has seen an alarming rise in violent crime lately. But it’s still a shock to regular shoppers like Allison Janney who called the incident “a little disturbing.”

“I come here on my lunch break cuz they have Subway inside with coworkers and there’s not an issue,” she said.

While Janney feels safe at this store, she doesn’t in all areas of Randallstown.

“A little further down liberty road going towards the Beltway, I stay away from down there,” Janney said.

But Rhonda, who grew up in this neighborhood and comes to Walmart often, said this area isn’t what it used to be.

“I haven’t heard of crimes at this specific store but I’m not fully surprised,” she said. With the news of the shooting, she said she’ll be a little more cautious.

But Janney will continue to shop at the Walmart on Liberty Road.

“It’s not gonna put me in fear for around here,” she said. “I mean if it was an ongoing thing sure but it hasn’t happened in a long while around here, so.”

Police have said the gunshot victim is in stable condition. Investigators are seeking any information regarding the suspect.

If anyone knows anything about this incident, they should contact Baltimore County Police or MetroCrime Stoppers anonymously at 866-756-2587.