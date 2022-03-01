Hi Everyone!

Welcome to meteorological spring. Yep, by the numbers, spring has started. The traditional spring starts on March 20 — this year around 5:30 a.m.! That is when the direct ray’s of the sun shine on the Equator as they move toward the Northern Hemisphere. But meteorological spring is about temperature.

The normal temperatures are now around 50 degrees and 30 degrees. Every few days they will rise by a solid degree, and that is a big deal. The march toward the highest average daytime high and overnight low has officially begun. Step by step, inch by inch. By the numbers, we are out of Winter.

Now, we all know that winter’s icy breath is far from gone. (“Winter’s Icy Breath”… somewhere, my college journalism professor just got heartburn-LOL!) We know this deal is not over yet, even though looking at the new extended forecast would lead you to think so. I mean, look at these day and night numbers. Only Friday really has early March written all over it.

I would say enjoy the gift we’ve been given in the short run. Catch a bit of Spring Fever, but stay in the moment. Don’t lose track of the reality, the seasonal bigger picture.

Marty B!