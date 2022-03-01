BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address will seek to reassure Americans in the wake of crises both at home and abroad, with war underway in Ukraine and inflation taking more out of their wallets.

WJZ’s Mike Hellgren spoke to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg ahead of the pivotal speech.

“The President is focused on measures that are going to help Americans’ bottom lines at the kitchen table,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg visited Baltimore’s port last year and also announced grants to improve bus service. He told Hellgren he met with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott last week and is committed to working to improve cities.

On concerns the war in Ukraine could further stress supply chains, he said, “We’ve got to build up supply chains so that any time there’s a shock to the system, we’re resilient.”

Hellgren also spoke to Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.).

“I’d like to know specifically where we’re going, and I’m sure the President is going to lay that out tonight in very clear terms domestically and internationally,” Mfume said.

A new CBS News poll found that those who plan to watch Mr. Biden’s State of the Union address say that the war, U.S. economy, inflation, and the pandemic are among the top things they want to hear about tonight.

The poll also showed that 62% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy.

When it comes to inflation, the response is even bleaker with 70% of the people surveyed disapproving of his response to the recent spike in prices.

To ease some of that economic pain, aides say Mr. Biden will call on Congress to help Americans by passing new child tax credits, expanding health care options, and boosting minimum wage for federal employees to $15.

The poll found that while the majority of Americans support U.S. actions in response to Russia, they are also concerned about a wider war.

Mfume said he is staying optimistic.

“We have the greatest democracy in the history of the world, and we, unlike any other country, have faced all sorts of things,” he said. “And usually when it’s been the weakest, that’s just before the light comes.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted his support for Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds who is set to give the Republican response.

Security will be tight at the U.S. Capitol.

In a sign of a return to normalcy, President Biden will address a packed House chambers with masks no longer required.