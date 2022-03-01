BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There were clouds and sun on the first day of March, but winter worries still remain.

It was mostly cloudy until the mid- to late afternoon on Tuesday. The evening was nice and sunny though.

And there will be seasonal temperatures overnight.

The average overnight low is now up to 30 degrees.

This is the dictionary definition of mild weather—even though the wind had standard breezes.

The mix of clear sky and clouds drifting through by are from yet another “Clipper” passing by to the north.

The good news is that the Clipper is so far north that the problems associated with it do not impact the Baltimore area.

And yet another Clipper will follow in the wake of its current.

There will be a Clipper passing through overnight tomorrow. It will bring with it showers and mixed sky conditions.

If those fast-moving storms were closer to the Baltimore area, then Marylanders would see snow events and sleet.

Closer Clippers would have made the winter seem longer.

So far, the area has lucked out.

But March can be a tough month. In the past, Baltimore has experienced wintry weather after spring has sprung.

The good news is that it will be partly cloudy and 61 degrees tomorrow.

Don’t let the “winter scaries” ruin the vibe!