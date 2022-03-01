BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Ice Man.
He's a 9-month-old Belgian Malinois and Husky mix.
Ice Man was an owner surrender to Saving Grace Animal Rescue of Maryland with his father and brothers.
The dad and brothers have all been adopted.
Ice Man is a very loving dog and is good with other dogs.
But as a Malinois mix, he will need a very savvy adopter, preferably someone who is familiar with the breed.
They are very energetic and need lots of exercise and mental stimulation.
Ice Man is currently available for adoption through Saving Grace Animal Rescue of Maryland.
To learn more about Ice Man, you can visit the organization’s website here.