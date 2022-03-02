BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was arrested Wednesday afternoon following an incident at Chesapeake High School, authorities said.
Officers were called to the school, located in the 1800 block of Turkey Point Road in Essex, in response to an assault and disturbance, Baltimore County Police said.
Investigators said one person was taken into custody. It’s unclear whether that person is a student or not.
Additional details about the nature of the incident or the charges the arrestee will face weren’t immediately clear.