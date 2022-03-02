CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Murder Arrest, Pikesville Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man is under arrest in the murder last year of a Pikesville man, authorities said Wednesday.

Donte Lambert was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder in the March 2021 shooting death of 22-year-old Dominick Boston, Baltimore County Police said.

Boston was found shot multiple times when officers responded to a shooting about 7:30 a.m. March 17 in the unit block of Cedarwood Circle, police said. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Police on Wednesday did not disclose what led them to identify and charge Lambert as a suspect in Boston’s murder.

Lambert remains in custody at the Baltimore County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond while awaiting court proceedings.

