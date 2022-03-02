BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a 2021 murder in East Baltimore, authorities said.
James Smith is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Dwayne Edmonds, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Edmonds was found shot multiple times about 3 p.m. June 21, 2021, at a store on Orleans Street, police said. He later died of his injuries.
Homicide detectives later identified Smith as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to police.
Smith was arrested Feb. 3 in Atlanta and later transferred back to Baltimore to face charges in Edmonds' killing.
The 19-year-old is being held without bail at Central Booking while awaiting court proceedings in the case.