BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore dream-pop duo Beach House has hit the top of the charts.

The group’s eighth album, “Once Twice Melody,” is the best-selling album in the country, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart.

After being released on Feb. 18, “Once Twice Melody” sold 20,300 copies in the U.S. in its first week, according to the publication. Billboard sales charts follow a Friday-to-Thursday schedule.

The chart ranks traditional album sales, unlike the Billboard 200 albums chart, which started incorporating some streaming figures and digital track sales in 2014.

More than 70% of the first-week sales were on vinyl, marking the band’s fifth No. 1 on the 11-year-old Vinyl Albums chart, Billboard reported.

“Once Twice Melody” is also at the No. 1 spot on the Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Tastemaker Albums and Top Current Album Sales charts.

Singer-keyboardist Victoria Legrand and guitarist Alex Scally announced the 18-song album last November, nearly four years after their last release, “7.”

The duo put out the tracks in four- or five-song installments, culminating with the release of the final chapter on the same day as the physical album.

According to label Sub Pop, “Once Twice Melody” marks the first time Legrand and Scally used a live string ensemble and produced a Beach House record entirely by themselves.

In other Beach House news, the group appears to be working with rap superstar Kanye West, who recently shared studio photos with Legrand and Scally, as Pitchfork pointed out.