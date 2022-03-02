BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s House Speaker launched a push for a package of cybersecurity bills she says are critical.

“Vulnerabilities in our information technology systems will continue to cost our taxpayers, and that cost is high,” Speaker Adrienne Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat, said.

Recent cyberattacks have cost millions—an estimated more than $8 million dollars after Baltimore County Schools were hacked in 2020.

Baltimore City paid out $6 million after hackers took over the city’s systems that controlled everything from water bills to real estate fees in 2019.

Last December, hackers demanded a ransom from the Maryland Department of Health. The attack stopped reporting of crucial COVID data as the Omicron variant was rapidly spreading.

And in February, the Twitter account of Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was hacked.

We're back! Apologies for the crazy tweets yesterday, our account was hacked. Let's use this as a reminder of the tips to keep your online accounts safe. #InternetSafety pic.twitter.com/wsVJlJ08tP — Baltimore City State's Attorney Office (@BaltimoreSAO) February 25, 2022

“As we rely more heavily on technology, it means more cyberattacks, particularly those targeting state and local governments,” Jones said.

The bills making their way through Maryland’s General Assembly would improve cybersecurity training, statewide coordination, regular assessments of threats and hire an independent contractor to scour systems for security risks.

You can read more about them here:

https://mgaleg.maryland.gov/2022RS/bills/hb/hb1346F.pdf

https://mgaleg.maryland.gov/2022RS/bills/hb/hb1202F.pdf

“We are past day zero. We have already been attacked at the state level, at the local level,” said Delegate Pat Young, who is sponsoring the legislation, of the urgency.

The head of information technology in Montgomery County revealed there are attacks on their systems a staggering 15 million times each day.

The cybersecurity push comes amid warnings Russia could target businesses and government agencies in the United States as retaliation over sanctions for its war with Ukraine.

“As the sanctions continue to lay waste to the Russian economy, it may become an economic necessity to bring money back into Russia,” CBS News cybersecurity expert Chris Krebs said.