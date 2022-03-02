BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — New statistics from Baltimore County Police Department show non-fatal shootings in 2022 outpaced this time last year.

According to the law enforcement agency, at the start of March 2021, there were 8 non-fatal shootings. So far this year, there have been 10.

The most recent shooting happened Monday night on Liberty Road in Randallstown.

“It’s not a shock to me. It’s expected and I believe it’s going to get worse,” said Yvette Hurt who has lived in town for more than 30-years.

WJZ has learned that a Walmart employee was targeted by a shooter after finishing a shift.

The shooting happened while the worker was walking to his car.

Baltimore County police confirm the man was shot around 7:45 p.m. and drove himself to the hospital.

The condition and the age of the victim are unknown as of Wednesday.

“We just want to have a safe place to live,” said Hurt.

The case remains under investigation by detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit.

Other recent non-fatal shootings in the county include someone firing off rounds at an apartment complex tailored-toward university students on Jan. 23 and in the heart of Towson’s entertainment district on Feb. 6.