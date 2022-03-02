BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 32-year-old Elkridge man was killed in an early Wednesday morning crash in Howard County, authorities said.
The crash happened about 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 1 near Blue Stream Drive in Elkridge, Howard County Police said in a news release.
Police said a Toyota Corolla driven by Matthew Diehl was heading south on Route 1 when it collided with the back of a tractor trailer.
Diehl was pronounced dead at the scene, while the truck's driver was not hurt.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.